A nation united for flood Victims: Volunteers, students, and armed forces lead the charge in relief operations - Dainikshiksha

As severe floods devastate 11 districts of the country, citizens and volunteer groups have rallied alongside the government to provide much-needed relief to those affected. From Dhaka to remote regions, people are coming together in a show of unprecedented solidarity, delivering essential supplies and rescuing stranded victims.

Across the country, individuals and non-governmental organizations are filling covered vans, trucks, and pick-ups with dry food, essential medicines, safe drinking water, and staples like rice and lentils. Cash donations are also being handed directly to flood victims.

In addition to these efforts, volunteers from various parts of the country are bringing boats and speedboats by truck to flood-hit areas to assist in rescue operations. Many have remarked that such unity in the face of disaster is unlike anything they have seen before.

Meanwhile, numerous government and private institutions have also joined the cause, with employees donating a day's salary to support flood victims.

At Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), people from all walks of life have been pouring in with donations since last Thursday. The “Gonotran” (Mass Relief Collection) initiative, called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has garnered overwhelming support.

Thousands of people have participated, contributing cash and relief supplies to the effort. On the first day alone, significant amounts of food, clothing, sanitary napkins, and several lakhs of taka were collected. By Friday afternoon, the influx of donations had only increased, with trucks, pick-ups, vans, rickshaws, and private cars arriving at TSC filled with relief materials for the flood-affected.

Even children are contributing their savings to the cause. With the TSC cafeteria and game room filled to capacity with supplies, additional storage has been arranged in the central auditorium and TSC’s hallways. A queue of vehicles bringing donations has formed in the TSC area, while over 300 school and college students are volunteering to package the relief items.

Abdul Munim, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s medical team, expressed his amazement at the public's response. "We have never seen such a united effort from the general public before. It feels like a new movement to build a stronger Bangladesh has begun. This is our first test, and we are confident that together, we will pass it," he said.

Fundraising Efforts Spread Across Dhaka’s Streets

In addition to the major initiatives, students are collecting donations at several locations in Dhaka. Youth groups in neighborhoods are also gathering funds and supplies for the flood victims.

Military and Emergency Services Mobilize for Flood Relief

The police, army, navy, air force, coast guard, and fire service are actively working in flood-affected areas to assist residents. They are distributing dry and cooked food, while also conducting rescue operations using helicopters in the most severely impacted regions.

One Day’s Salary Donated to Flood Victims

Members of the Bangladesh Army have donated the equivalent of one day's salary to the Chief Adviser’s Relief Fund, while employees of various government and private organizations have done the same through platforms like Nagad and bKash. Additional relief funds have been established by several autonomous institutions.

Mobile Operators Provide Free Minutes and Internet for Flood Victims

In a bid to support those affected by the flood, the country's major mobile operators, including Grameenphone, Banglalink, Robi, Airtel, and the state-owned Teletalk, have announced free talk time and internet packages.

Imams Urge Support for Flood Victims During Friday’s Jummah Prayers

During Friday’s Jummah prayers, Imams across the country, including in the capital, spoke about the sufferings of flood victims and urged people to offer assistance according to their means. They also led prayers for the victims and many mosques have started collecting donations for flood relief.

Free Rebooking for Missed Flights Due to Floods

In light of the ongoing floods, passengers who miss flights due to travel difficulties are being allowed to rebook their tickets for free. This directive has been issued to 33 airlines operating from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Group Captain Md. Kamrul Islam, the airport’s Executive Director, has requested airlines to cooperate with passengers facing such challenges.

As the nation grapples with one of its most severe flood crises in recent memory, the unity and determination of its people offer hope for recovery and resilience.source: unb