Abu Sayed’s father airlifted to Dhaka, admitted to CMH - Dainikshiksha

Mokbul Hossain, father of Abu Sayed — a Begum Rokeya University student killed during the July uprising — has been airlifted to Dhaka and admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment.

Mokbul, who had a cardiac arrest, was airlifted from Rangpur Cantonment to Dhaka by an army helicopter late last night after his condition worsened, said his elder son, Ramzan Ali.

Initially admitted to Rangpur CMH on December 7 with fever and abdominal pain, Mokbul's health deteriorated further yesterday, requiring transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

"Doctors have confirmed that my father had a heart attack. He is now under specialist care at Dhaka CMH. We request everyone to pray for his recovery," Ramzan said.

Abu Sayed, Mokbul's youngest son, was shot dead by police during the anti-discrimination student movement.

source: The Daily Star