Abu Sayeed's university will be free from discrimination: UGC Member - Dainikshiksha

University Grants Commission (UGC) MemberProfessor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain today said there will be no morediscrimination in Shaheed Abu Sayeed's Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur(BRUR) in the future.

Paying tribute to the memory of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, Professor Hossain said,"For the hero for whom we have freed the country from tyranny and achievedindependence for the second time, this is the University of that Hero andthere will be discrimination."

Professor Hossain said this at a meeting held between the BRUR administrationand UGC delegation in the syndicate room of the administrative building withthe university's Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali in the chair.At the meeting, the university authorities displayed stills of the facilitiesdamaged in the July-August Revolution and presented a budget for assessingthe extent of damage and renovation of the damaged facilities and otherdamages.The Vice-chancellor mentioned in his speech that since its establishment, theuniversity has been facing discrimination in all matters, includingdevelopment budget, compared to other contemporary universities.Earlier, the UGC delegation members headed by Professor Dr Mohammad AnwarHossain visited the damaged facilities of BRUR in the July-August Revolutionin the campus.The delegation also visited the guest house in the university's rentedbuilding in Rangpur city.UGC Finance and Accounts Department Director Md Rezaul Karim Hawlader, BRURRegistrar Dr Md Harun-or Rashid, Director of the Office of the StudentAffairs Dr Md Ileas Pramanik, Planning and Development Department DirectorOsman Gani Talukder, UGC Finance and Accounts Department Deputy Director Md Emdadul Haque, UGC Administration Department Joint Secretary (current charge)

Md Nazmul Islam, Planning and Development Department Senior AssistantDirector Md Mossarraf Hossain, Head of the university's Estate Branch Md AliHasan and Executive Engineer Kamolesh Chandra Sarkar were present at the

time.

Source: BSS