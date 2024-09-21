Academic, research activities will be top priority in RU: VC - Dainikshiksha

Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University (RU) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib said academic and research activities will be top priority in the university for building the country's competent workforce sector.

"We have already adopted various need-based initiatives, particularly appointment of eligible teachers along with their evaluation by students, ensuring congenial atmosphere and banning of students and teachers politics in the campus," he said while talking to BSS at his office on Thursday exclusively.

He said they have already freed the students' dormitories from political blocks and rooms and seat trading and the trend will continue in the days to come. "We are determined to establish an academic atmosphere in the halls," he added.

Stressing the need for returning the students back to their classrooms he said they are going to launch the classes of the newly admitted students in first year honours classes from tomorrow (Sunday).

"We have taken steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the academic activities," he asserted, adding there is no alternative to transform the students into worthy citizens to cut the gradually mounting pressure of unemployment.

Utmost emphasis will be given on reducing the session-jam for the betterment of the students.

Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib, who joined RU as VC on September 5 last, said a new Bangladesh has appeared through the anti-discriminatory students' movement creating enormous scopes of making the country prosperous.

"We will try to translate the prospects into reality through our academic and research activities," he said, adding there will be arrangements reflecting the hopes and aspirations of the public in general.

Mentioning that the RUCSU (Rajshahi University Central Students Union) remained non-functional for around 35 years, he said this was unfortunate for the university.

"We will hold meetings with all stakeholders, particularly students' organizations, to break the deadlock as early as possible", he opined.

He said proper functioning of the RUCSU can be the best ways of flourishing leadership among the students and all possible measures will be taken to this end.

After the fall of the previous regime on August 5, 2024 an administrative vacuum has been created in the university as VC and Pro-VCs resigned from their posts followed by other vital posts creating a negative impact on all the normal activities.

Prof Saleh Naquib said the vacant posts are being filled-up quickly to run the administrative and academic activities smoothly.

There are around 33,000 students, including 20 foreign ones and 1,200 teachers in 59 departments under 10 faculties and five institutes in the country's second-largest university at present.

Emphasis will be given on enhancing the number of foreign students, the VC added.source: bss