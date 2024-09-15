ADB delegates call on Chief Adviser - Dainikshiksha

A senior delegation of the Asian Development Bank, led by its South Asia Director General Takeo Konishi, called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The Director General said that the ADB has a long history of working in Bangladesh and would be keen to support the Interim Government to initiate vital structural reforms in the country.

Konishi said there was room for policy-based lending to Bangladesh as the Interim Government stepped up efforts to stabilise the economy.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the student-led revolution had given Bangladesh a new opportunity to rebuild the institutions "piece by piece."

"We're in a ground zero situation. Everything needs to be done as quickly as possible," the Chief Adviser told the ADB delegation.

During the meeting, the government's newly launched financial sector reforms, key economic issues such as digitalisation of the tax data, data transparency, energy, private sector, and investment were discussed.

Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy of the Chief Adviser observed that dynamics in the foreign exchange market and its interplay with reserves and remittances are already showing signs of improvement.

"There is a noticeable uplift in confidence and credibility on that front," Siddiqi said.

Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and the head of SDG affairs, Edimon Ginting, senior adviser of ADB, Hoe Yun Jeong, country director designate, and Jiangbo Ning, deputy country director, were present in the meeting.