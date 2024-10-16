Advisers' council decides to cancel 8 national days - Dainikshiksha

The Council of Advisers of the Interim Government has recently decided to cancel eight national days, according to a post of verified Facebook page of the chief adviser today.

The cabinet division will soon issue a gazette notification cancelling these days, CA's press wing also confirmed.

The days which will be cancelled are:

Historical March 7 Day

March 17: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday and National Children's Day

August 5: Birth anniversary of Sheikh Hasina's brother Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal

August 8: Sheikh Hasina's mother Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib's birth anniversary

August 15: Bangabandhu's death anniversary and national mourning day

October 18: Sheikh Hasina's younger brother Sheikh Russell Day

November 4: National Constitution Day

December 12: Smart Bangladesh Day

source: bss