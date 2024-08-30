Advisory Council Okays draft of Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024 - Dainikshiksha

The Advisory Council meeting on Thursday gave final approval to the draft "Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024" subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting at state guesthouse Jamuna.

As per the decision of the previous government, the “Father of the Nation Security of Family Members Act, 2009 (Act No. 63 of 2009) was enacted and promulgated.

Later, a gazette was issued to provide special security and facilities as per the Act.

The law was enacted only to provide state privileges to members of a family which is a clear discrimination, said the Advisory Council.

The current interim government is committed to eradicating all discrimination after the anti-discrimination student uprising, it said.

It is necessary to take immediate action and issue an ordinance to repeal this Act, the Council viewed.

The family members of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were getting foolproof state security everywhere in the country, including their residences and free utility services.source: unb