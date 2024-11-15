AL ex-lawmaker Solaiman Selim arrested in Gulshan - Dainikshiksha

AL ex-lawmaker Solaiman Selim arrested in Gulshan

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Police arrested former Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-7 constituency and son of Haji Mohammad Selim, Mohammad Solaiman Selim from the city's Gulshan area in the wee hours of today.

A team of police from Chawkbazar Police Station arrested Solaiman Selim from Gulshan around 1:30 am today, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rezaul Hossain told.

He said they arrested Solaiman in connection with a murder case filed with Chawkbazar Police Station linked to the July-August movement.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Haji Mohammad Salim, former lawmaker of Awami League (Dhaka-7), from the Bangshal area of Dhaka on September 1 last.

source: bss

