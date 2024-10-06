All parties fully backed Interim Govt in dialogue with Chief Adviser: Mahfuj Alam - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam has said all political parties wholeheartedly extended support to the interim government for their efforts during the dialogue with the Chief Adviser yesterday.

"All political parties extended their support to the government. They are considering this as their own government," he told reporters on Saturday night after a lengthy dialogue between the political parties and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The dialogue lasted till 9pm from 2:30pm at state guesthouse Jamuna where major political parties joined. During the dialogue, Mahfuj said, the government sought proposals from the political parties and the current law and order situation was also discussed.

He said there are six reform commissions in place and election preparation issues were discussed which will continue. Responding to a question, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said there will be a consensus on reform programmes as the six reform commissions will submit their reports in December.

"Timeline depends on that consensus," he said, adding that work towards election-centric preparations including Election Commission formation will go ahead simultaneously.Elections, improving the law-and-order situation, rearranging public administration, and checking commodity prices were discussed in the dialogue.

The Chief Adviser informed the political parties of his government's initiatives to address these concerns, and they all pledged to cooperate.