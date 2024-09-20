All political activities on Dhaka University campus prohibited till further notice - Dainikshiksha

All political activities on Dhaka University campus prohibited till further notice

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The university administration has decided to prohibit all political activities by students, teachers, officials, and employees on the Dhaka University campus until further notice.

This decision was made during an emergency Syndicate meeting held at the Vice-Chancellor's Lounge in the administrative building on Thursday. Multiple Syndicate members confirmed the information following the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, and attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Mamun Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Sayma Haque Bidisha, and Treasurer Professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, among other Syndicate members, upon the Vice-Chancellor's invitation.

According to a Syndicate member, wishing to remain anonymous, the meeting was held from 7 pm to 8:45 pm before the decision was reached.

Another Syndicate member noted that while the primary focus of the meeting was on student politics, the decision extended the ban to all political activities involving students, teachers, officials, and employees.source: unb

All political activities on Dhaka University campus prohibited till further notice - dainik shiksha All political activities on Dhaka University campus prohibited till further notice Ex-Detective DC Mashiur arrested: DB - dainik shiksha Ex-Detective DC Mashiur arrested: DB Don't take law in your own hands: Police Headquarters - dainik shiksha Don't take law in your own hands: Police Headquarters Prof SM Hasan Talukder made RUB VC - dainik shiksha Prof SM Hasan Talukder made RUB VC Section 144 imposed in Rangamati following unrest in Khagrachhari - dainik shiksha Section 144 imposed in Rangamati following unrest in Khagrachhari please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0049910545349121