All political activities on Dhaka University campus prohibited till further notice - Dainikshiksha

The university administration has decided to prohibit all political activities by students, teachers, officials, and employees on the Dhaka University campus until further notice.

This decision was made during an emergency Syndicate meeting held at the Vice-Chancellor's Lounge in the administrative building on Thursday. Multiple Syndicate members confirmed the information following the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, and attended by Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) Professor Mamun Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Professor Sayma Haque Bidisha, and Treasurer Professor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, among other Syndicate members, upon the Vice-Chancellor's invitation.

According to a Syndicate member, wishing to remain anonymous, the meeting was held from 7 pm to 8:45 pm before the decision was reached.

Another Syndicate member noted that while the primary focus of the meeting was on student politics, the decision extended the ban to all political activities involving students, teachers, officials, and employees.source: unb