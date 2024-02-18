Allegations of s*ex*ual harassment: DU students return to class after issuing 10-day ultimatum - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Students of Dhaka University's mass communications and journalism department returned to class today after issuing a 10-day ultimatum for the university administration to form a committee and start the judicial process to investigate sexual harassment allegations against Professor Naadir Junaid of the department.

If the demands are not met within the deadline, they would again boycott classes, they said.

The students gave this ultimatum in a press briefing in the social sciences faculty premises of the university in the morning. Then they returned to class.

Rafiz Khan, a 13th-batch student of the department, read the written statement at the press briefing.

"If within the next 10 days the university administration does not form an impartial inquiry committee and proceed with the judicial process, or any negligence, partiality or lack of transparency is observed, or it appears that any quarter is influencing the judicial process in any way, then class boycott will be repeated. I will be forced to return to the movement."

On February 10, A DU student filed a written complaint with the proctor's office alleging sexual harassment and psychological abuse against Prof Junaid.

Earlier, a group of students of the department's 12th batch submitted a written complaint to the VC against the teacher accusing him of giving them poor marks intentionally.

Professor Naadir Junaid, who denied the allegations, however, sees 'something else' behind the students' movement.

He commented that he was being subjected to 'personal attacks' before taking over as the next chairman of the department.

Students of all batches of the department boycotted classes from February 11 to demand a fair investigation and trial of the complaint.

"Students returned in classes from this morning. The respective teachers took classes," said Prof Abul Mansur Ahmed, chairman of the department. source: daily star