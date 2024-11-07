Amu put on six day remand - Dainikshiksha

Amu put on six day remand

Dainikshiksha desk |

A court here today placed Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu on a six-day remand in trader Abdul Wadud murder case.

Abdul Wadud was killed in the city's New Market area on July 19 last during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.[
 
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order as police produced former minister Amu before the court and prayed for 10-day remand.


 
Detectives arrested Amu from the city's West Dhanmondi area on November 6.
 
Wadud’s relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on August 21 against 130 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman and Amir Hossain Amu.

source: BSS

