Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces prayers and mass procession for Friday - Dainikshiksha

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces prayers and mass procession for Friday

dainikshiksha desk |

The Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement has announced a nationwide prayer and mass procession for Friday to press home their 9-point demand.

The programme was announced in a press release sent by Abdul Kader, a coordinator of the movement.

The campaign is being organised in memory of all those who were martyred, injured, arrested, or participated in the movement, it reads.

In protest of the killings and mass arrests, and with the aim of fulfilling the 9-point demand of the students, tomorrow after the Ju’ma prayers in the mosque, there will be prayers, visits to the graves of the martyrs, and prayers will be held in all places of worship including temples and churches.

Later, there will be a mass procession of students and the public, said the release.

"I call upon all citizens of Bangladesh, including workers, professionals, cultural activists, media personnel, human rights workers, intellectuals, and scholars, to spontaneously make tomorrow's 'Prayers and Mass Procession’ programme a success," said Kader said in the release.source: bss

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market HSC to be held in new schedule from August 11 - dainik shiksha HSC to be held in new schedule from August 11 Students are in no way govt's opponents: Quader - dainik shiksha Students are in no way govt's opponents: Quader Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces prayers and mass procession for Friday - dainik shiksha Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces prayers and mass procession for Friday DB held us forcibly, will continue movement, say six leaders of quota movement after release - dainik shiksha DB held us forcibly, will continue movement, say six leaders of quota movement after release Facebook and Messenger blocked again on mobile networks - dainik shiksha Facebook and Messenger blocked again on mobile networks Russia frees US reporter in huge prisoner swap with West - dainik shiksha Russia frees US reporter in huge prisoner swap with West please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0024850368499756