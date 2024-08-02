Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announces prayers and mass procession for Friday - Dainikshiksha

The Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement has announced a nationwide prayer and mass procession for Friday to press home their 9-point demand.

The programme was announced in a press release sent by Abdul Kader, a coordinator of the movement.

The campaign is being organised in memory of all those who were martyred, injured, arrested, or participated in the movement, it reads.

In protest of the killings and mass arrests, and with the aim of fulfilling the 9-point demand of the students, tomorrow after the Ju’ma prayers in the mosque, there will be prayers, visits to the graves of the martyrs, and prayers will be held in all places of worship including temples and churches.

Later, there will be a mass procession of students and the public, said the release.

"I call upon all citizens of Bangladesh, including workers, professionals, cultural activists, media personnel, human rights workers, intellectuals, and scholars, to spontaneously make tomorrow's 'Prayers and Mass Procession’ programme a success," said Kader said in the release.source: bss