Anu Muhammad needs ‘combined operations’: health minister - Dainikshiksha

Health and family welfare minister Samanta Lal Sen on Monday said that former Jahangirnagar University economics professor Anu Muhammad, who is now undergoing treatment in Bangladesh capital Dhaka after meeting a train accident that severed his toes, required ‘combined operations’.

The noted economist and prolific writer was admitted to the Dahaka Medical College Hospital immediately after the accident and was later shifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, following the minister's approach to DMCH director.

'I have seen photos from doctors. We have decided to conduct a combined surgery which he needs now. The combined surgery will include orthopaedic surgery and plastic surgery. We will do it soon. I told Dhaka Medical College Hospital director to shift him here,' he said at a press briefing at the institute.

The minister said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina phoned him and asked him to ensure ‘highest possible treatment’ for Anu Muhamamd.

'We will form a medical board. We will do whatever we need to bring him back to his workplace,' he added.

Anu Muhammad was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after his toes were severed in a train accident at the Khilgaon level crossing in the capital on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at about 11:00am when he slipped and fell under the wheels while attempting to disembark from the train, and it began to move.

Anu Muhammad underwent a surgery at DMCH on Sunday evening.

