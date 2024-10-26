Army Chief returns home after visiting USA, Canada - Dainikshiksha

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman returned home today after an 11-day official visit to the USA and Canada, an Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release said here this evening.

During the visit, the army chief met UN high officials related to the peacekeeping missions at its headquarters as well as high-ranking military and civil officials of the USA and Canada, including the USA army chief.

On October 17, the army chief joined a bilateral meeting at UN headquarters in New York with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare, Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris, Assistant Secretary General for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific Affairs Mohammed Khaled Khiari, and Director of Office for Peacekeeping Strategic Partnership General Jai Menon.



During the meeting, they highly praised the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, especially the armed forces members, in peacekeeping operations.



The army chief, in the meetings, emphasized increasing the participation of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in UN missions as well as Bangladesh's representation in the policy-making process.



The army chief informed the UN officials that no army personnel will be selected for peacekeeping missions if they are found to be involved in human rights violations during their service in RAB forces, read the release.



Mentioning many positive aspects of the interim government and army's initiatives for developing socio-economic conditions and ensuring law order situation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Army chief highlighted the ongoing activities of the Bangladesh Army in line with directions of the incumbent government.



He also informed them about operating hospitals and clinics by Bangladeshi peacekeeping contingents engaged in various missions to ensure healthcare for the local people.

They also discussed exchanging peacekeeping training among the countries participating in the mission and other issues, including enhancing operational capabilities.



The Army Chief visited the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York and paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Representative.



On October 22, the Army Chief paid a courtesy call on United States Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

They discussed issues relating to the interests of the army of the two countries, especially the UN peacekeeping mission, training assistance, the development of bilateral relations and the creation of mutual trust, mutual cooperation in regional security, post-disaster humanitarian assistance, and joint training, said the press release.

The Foreign Policy Adviser to the US Army Chief was also present.

Besides, Bangladesh Army Chief paid a courtesy call on Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs of the US Secretary of Defence Office Dr. Ely Ratner.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening the relations between the Indo-Pacific countries and the Bangladesh Army and increasing mutual cooperation as well as future plans.

Special Assistant to US President and Senior Director for South Asia Lindsey W. Ford and high-ranking military and civil officials on South Asia from the National Security Council were present during the meeting.

He also called on US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh Army chief informed about the overall security situation of the country and the various activities of the army supporting the government. Other senior officials of the Department of State were present.

During the visit to Canada, the army chief met Lieutenant General Stephen R Kelsey, vice-chief of the defense staff of Canada.

During the meeting, the Army chief urged making the visa processing easier for Bangladeshi students.

He also mentioned strengthening of defense cooperation, especially the exchange of trainees between the military training institutes of the two countries.

Besides, the Army chief also paid a courtesy call on Citizenship and Immigration Affairs member at the Canadian Parliament's standing committee Salma Zahid and discussed various issues related to the mutual interests of the two countries.

During the meeting, General Waker-Uz-Zaman emphasized cooperation in the health sector by facilitating the visa process, especially for students and serving/retired military officers, signing MOUs with Bangladeshi universities for educational exchange, and sending attendants along with agriculture and infrastructure development.

Moreover, High Commissioner-designate of Canada to Bangladesh Ajit Singh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Canada Nahida Sobhan paid a courtesy call on the Army Chief, added the press release.

On October 15, the Army Chief left Dhaka for official visit to the USA and Canada.

source: BSS