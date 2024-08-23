Army donates one day's salary to CA's relief fund - Dainikshiksha

Army donates one day's salary to CA's relief fund

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Bangladesh Army has donated money, equivalent to one day's salary of its all members, to Chief Adviser's Relief Fund aiming to help flood victims across the country.

Bangladesh Army though its verified Facebook page, said the money has been donated to help the victims of ongoing flash flood that has ravaged Feni, Chattogram, Cumilla, Noakhali, Sunamganj, Habiganj districts.

Different units of Bangladesh Army are conducting rescue operations in flood-hit areas, distributing foods and essentials, airlifting people stranded in places hard to reach by any other means.

Army's medical teams are also providing treatment to flood victims in many areas.source: bss

