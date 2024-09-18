Army gets magistracy power for 60 days - Dainikshiksha

Army gets magistracy power for 60 days

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The government has given the power of executive magistrate to the commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army in order to improve law and order.

The eligible army officers will be able to act as executive magistrates under the supervision of district magistrates nationwide for the next 60 days, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration yesterday.

The army magistrates will oversee activities related to offences under Sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133 and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 (CRPC).source: bss

Chief Adviser asks police, experts to find solutions to traffic problems - dainik shiksha Chief Adviser asks police, experts to find solutions to traffic problems Govt expects WB's budget support this year: Salehuddin - dainik shiksha Govt expects WB's budget support this year: Salehuddin Int’l Democracy Day: BNP rally underway at Nayapaltan - dainik shiksha Int’l Democracy Day: BNP rally underway at Nayapaltan HC seeks explanation on appointment of Nagad administrator - dainik shiksha HC seeks explanation on appointment of Nagad administrator Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta, Shahriar Kabir placed on 7-day remand - dainik shiksha Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta, Shahriar Kabir placed on 7-day remand please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0043070316314697