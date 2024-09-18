Army gets magistracy power for 60 days - Dainikshiksha

The government has given the power of executive magistrate to the commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army in order to improve law and order.

The eligible army officers will be able to act as executive magistrates under the supervision of district magistrates nationwide for the next 60 days, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration yesterday.

The army magistrates will oversee activities related to offences under Sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95(2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133 and 142 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 (CRPC).source: bss