At least 10 injured as Dhaka College and City College students clash - Dainikshiksha

At least 10 persons were injured in a clash between students of Dhaka College and City College in the Science Lab area of Dhaka this afternoon.

Seven of the injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said both groups wielded sticks and iron rods, chased each other, an hurled brick chips, resulting in the casualties.

The reason behind the clash could not be confirmed.

Members of police and army have rushed there to bring the situation under control.

Tarikul Islam, assistant commissioner of Dhanmondi Zone, said they came to know that the clash ensued over vandalizing two buses of Dhaka College.

"The clash is going on. We are trying to bring the situation under control," he said.

Around 4:30pm, police were seen firing several rounds of tear shells and sound grenades towards both sides of the clash.

Traffic flow in and out of the busy intersection has ground to a halt.

