Awami League isn't dead: Sajeeb Wazed

Awami League isn’t dead: Sajeeb Wazed

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has said Awami League is not dead.

Indicating a return to politics, in a video message released on Wednesday, Wazed said that “democracy and election are not possible without the Awami League.”

He also condemned the ongoing attacks on ordinary citizens and grassroots leaders and activists of the Awami League, as well as the minority community.

Speaking out against the violence, he said, "We cannot remain idle in the face of the attacks on ordinary people. The family of Bangabandhu stands with the people of Bangladesh."

Source: UNB

