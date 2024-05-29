Bangladesh becomes a role model in establishing global peace: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh has become a role model in establishing global peace, reiterating her call to stop ongoing wars solving all problems through dialogue and channelised the money used in arms races for welfare of mankind.

"Bangladesh is a dependable name in the efforts of protecting peace and safety alongside establishing global peace. We are acknowledged by all and have become a role model on the global stage," she said.

The premier made the remarks while addressing an event marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

She said as many as 6092 Bangladeshi peacekeepers including 493 women have been working with reputation in 13 places of the UN peacekeeping missions.

"They (Bangladeshi peacekeepers) have been working with fame and glory," she added.

The prime minister said the heads of the state and government where the Bangladeshi peacekeepers are now working have highly praised them.

"I feel really proud hearing the appreciation," she continued.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is working to pursue the global peace following the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"We are actively participating in other international forums alongside the UN peacekeeping missions to establish global peace," she said.

She also said the "Culture of Peace" proposal placed by Bangladesh in 1997 was unanimously adopted as resolution in the UN in 1999 and the UN had announced 2000 as the "International Year of the Culture of Peace".

The prime minister said Bangabandhu had appeared as envoy of peace and voice of the distressed people of the world through his work.

For that reason, Bangabandhu was awarded the "Joliot Curie Peace Medal" on May 23 in 1973, she said.

Sheikh Hasina greeted the Bangladeshi peacekeepers as they are tirelessly working to protect civilians, human rights and establish peace globally.

She said that the Bangladeshi peacekeepers have successfully taught Bangla culture and language to many people of the countries they are working for.

"So, the people of those countries (where the peacekeepers are working) have given you untold love and affections," she added.

"Overall, our professionalism, efficiency and commitment in establishing global peace have set an example for others," she continued.

The prime minister called upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers to continue the efforts and thus brighten the country's image further.

She recalled the contribution of 168 Bangladeshi peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives and 266 others who are severely injured for establishing global peace.



Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and the United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis also spoke at the programme.

At the outset of the event, one minute silence was observed to pay tributes to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of the world peace.

A video documentary on achievement of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the UN missions was screened at the function.

The prime minister handed over awards to the three injured peacekeepers.

source: bss