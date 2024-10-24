Bangladesh Chhatra League banned under Anti-Terrorism Act - Dainikshiksha

The interim government has banned Awami League's student organization, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

A notification signed by Senior Secretary Md Abdul Momen of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard was released on Wednesday.

According to the notification, over the past 15 years under the Awami League government, Chhatra League has been involved in various activities that disrupt public safety, including murder, rape, torture, harassment in student dormitories, and tender manipulation

Additionally, the notification mentions that there is sufficient evidence indicating that BCL continued to engage in conspiratorial, destructive, and provocative activities against the state, as well as various terrorist acts, even after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Consequently, the interim government has declared a ban on Bangladesh Chhatra League under Section 18(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.source: unb