Bangladesh intrim govt chief Yunus vows to fulfil students’ dream - Dainikshiksha

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday reiterated his pledge to materialise the dream of the students to build a discrimination-free country, urged them to keep up their efforts to rebuild Bangladesh.

He also said that relations between Bangladesh and India should be based on equity and fairness.

‘For the dream, they [students] sacrificed their lives, we must implement that dream. We have no way of getting out of it,’ Yunus said, addressing a views-exchange meeting with students at his office in Dhaka.

‘We may not have qualifications, we may not have power, but we have the commitment. We will do it,’ he added.

‘The ousted force will not remain idle but will try its best to resist us so that it can run its reign of looting smoothly again,’ he cautioned the students.

The chief adviser urged the students to continue the task that they started until their dream is fulfilled.

He said that since the birth of Bangladesh, such an opportunity that the student-led revolution had created did not come. So, all should remain alert so that no one could snatch away the opportunity.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate observed that if this opportunity was snatched away, there would be no future for Bangladesh.

He said that Bangladesh would occupy a prestigious position at the global level as the youth had taken the lead there.

‘People from around the world will visit Bangladesh to learn how students have transformed it and which mantra they have followed in doing so,’ he added.

Congratulating the students, Yunus asked them to remain firm in their thoughts without paying heed to others’ advice. ‘Your thoughts are clear. Your thoughts are right.’

‘We need to maintain good relations with India. But it should be based on equity and fairness,’ chief adviser’s special assistant Mahfuj Alam quoted professor Yunus as saying.

Mahfuj briefed media at foreign service academy after the meeting.

He informed that the chief adviser presented the interim government’s views on India, responding to a question from a student at the meeting.

Professor Yunus said that Bangladesh always gave importance to mutual respect and equity in maintaining relations with neighbours.

He stressed reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to enhance regional cooperation.

Adviser for environment, forest and climate change Syeda Rizwana Hasan, information and broadcasting and posts and telecommunications adviser Md Nahid Islam and labour and employment ministry adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain were, among others, present at the meeting.