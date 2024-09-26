Bangladesh, Nepal to boost economic ties - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh, Nepal to boost economic ties

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday called for increased trade and economic cooperation with Nepal. The Chief Adviser made the call when he met Prime Minister of Nepal, K.P. Sharma Oli on the sideline of the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Energy cooperation, trade and people to people interactions between the two South Asian nations featured prominently during the talks.

Professor Yunus stressed the need for increased energy trade between two nations, saying Nepal is endowed with a huge amount of renewable energy. 
Bangladesh is expected to sign a 40 megawatt power purchase agreement with Nepal next month. Nepalese delegates at the meeting said the country would be able to export more electricity in a few years.

Energy, power and transport Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and senior secretary and SDG Affairs Coordinator Lamiya Morshed we’re also present during the meeting.

