Barrister Suman remanded in attempt to murder case - Dainikshiksha

Barrister Suman remanded in attempt to murder case

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A court here today placed former lawmaker Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on a five-day remand in a case lodged over attempt to murder Hridoy Miah during the anti-discrimination student-led mass upsurge.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain passed the order as police produced Suman before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand in the case.

Suman was arrested from the capital's Mirpur-6 area last night.

According to the case documents, Hridoy, who used to work as an assistant chef at a restaurant, joined an anti-discrimination rally in Mirpur-10 area on July 19. At one point, Awami League cadres attacked the rally, hurling cocktails and firing shots indiscriminately. Hridoy got shot in the attack. He filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station on September 23.source: bss

