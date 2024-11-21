bKash wins ‘Mastercard Excellence Award’ again - Dainikshiksha

bKash, the country’s largest MFS provider, has won the ‘Excellence in Mastercard Digital Business 2023-24’ award for the 4th consecutive time in recognition of its exceptional contributions to advancing financial inclusion and fostering a robust digital economy.

The 6th edition of 'Mastercard Excellence Awards', themed ‘Leading by Resilience’, was given to 26 organisations in 18 categories based on their contribution to financial transactions in the FY 2023-24.

The event held at a hotel in the capital on November, where Nishat Rahman, Chief Customer Service Officer of bKash, received the award from Bangladesh Bank governor Dr. Ahsan H Mansur.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh; Adnan Kabir Rocky, Head of Banking Partnership & Operations of bKash and Shaker Bin Khorshed, Head of bKash Centre were also present.

bKash has been at the forefront of technological innovation, consistently striving to enhance customer services and extend essential financial services to every corner of the nation.

Through its secure and time-efficient digital financial solutions, bKash has empowered customers to conduct their daily transactions with greater freedom and efficiency. By doing so, bKash has become the synonym of digital transactions to the masses.