BNP’s associate bodies start long march towards Agartala - Dainikshiksha

Three BNP associate bodies – Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal – started their planned long march towards Agartala from Dhaka on Wednesday morning to protest against Indian aggression.

The programme is also meant to protest against the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, the desecration of the country's national flag, and the spread of false information and terrorism against Bangladesh by India.

Several thousand leaders and activists from the three organisations formally began the long march with a huge motorcade from the party's Nayapaltan central office at around 9am.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi formally inaugurated the programme.

Before launching the long march, Rizvi, along with top leaders from the three organisations, delivered brief speeches, condemning the Indian politicians and media for for their hegemonic attitude and attempting to disrupt religious harmony in Bangladesh through false and misleading campaigns.

Later, the leaders and activists of the three BNP associate bodies, travelling in several hundred cars, microbuses, and motorcycles, began the long march from Nayapaltan towards Kanchpur.

The convoy passed through Hanif Flyover, Fakirapul, Motijheel, and Ittefaq intersections on its way.

From Kanchpur, it will head towards Bhairab, where a street rally will be held before reaching Akhaura Land Port near Agartala.

The leaders said they will end their peaceful long march along the Akhaura Indian border.

The leaders and supporters of the BNP associate organisations were seen gathering in front of the BNP office from 7am from various parts of the capital to join the programme.

Earlier on Sunday, the three BNP organisations submitted a memorandum to the Indian High Commission after a protest march.

A day later, they announced plans to stage the long march towards Agartala.

