BNP leaders can’t deny role in yesterday’s violence that left a policeman dead: Home Minister - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said that BNP leaders cannot deny their role in the daylong violence yesterday that left a policeman dead. 

The minister said this while replying to a question from journalists at the minister's office in Dhaka’s Secretariat today.

Asaduzzaman Khan said cases will be filed in connection with all the attacks. 

He said cases will be filed against those who entered the chief justice's house, beat a policeman to death, attacked a hospital, and set vehicles on fire. 

“As far as I know, about 100 police officers were injured. Awami League’s women leaders were also attacked,” he added. 

He said that if anyone wants to file cases in connection with the attacks on journalists, the cases will be accepted too.

About the arrest of BNP leaders, the home minister said that senior leaders of the party were holding meetings when violence was underway. 

“The DMP commissioner repeatedly asked them how far the boundaries of their rally would be, and they said it would be up to Nightingale crossing in Bijoynagar.

“Can the BNP leaders avoid responsibility for the violence that took place?” he asked.source: unb

