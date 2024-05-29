Body parts recovered from Kolkata flat sewerage line - Dainikshiksha

Kolkata-based journalists reported on Tuesday night that CID of Kolkata police recovered some human body parts from the sewerage line of a New Town flat where ruling Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar allegedly was killed.

Quoting the intelligence, local journalists reported that police recovered some hair, bone and flesh from the sewerage line of Sanjiva Garden and the forensic team received the body parts for examinations.

Earlier in the morning, talking to reporters in Kolkata, Harun Or Rashid, the chief of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch, said that his team was yet to find the body of the lawmaker Anwarul who went to Kolkata on May 11 and remains missing since May 14.

Harun said that the Dhaka police requested Kolkata police’s CID to conduct a search in the sewerage line of the building where Anwarul was reportedly killed.

Meanwhile, doubt has been raised among the local Awami League activists and Anwarul’s relatives in Jhenaidah over his death.

They demanded finding Anwarul’s body if he was killed or tracing him out if he went missing.

They formed a human chain on Wednesday in Barobazar area of Kaliganj upazila to press the demands.

Chairman of Barobazar union parishad Abul Kalam Azad said, ‘We have organised a human chain programme at the initiative of Barobazar Union Parishad, Rakhalgachi Union Parishad and Kastbhanga Union Parishad. We demand MP Anwarul’s body if he is killed. As the MP is missing, we want to know his whereabouts.’

He said that a three time lawmaker cannot disappear this way.

On the other hand, a human chain was formed at the initiative of Kaliganj Upazila Business Association in the same demand.

The association’s general secretary Imdadul Islam Inta said, ‘MP Awarul was the chief adviser of our business association. We have organised the programme to protest at his death, demanding arrest of the masterminds of the murder as well as the killers.’

On May 12, Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul visited his friend Gopal Biswas’ house in Kolkata and he mysteriously disappeared from the next day.

On May 22, Kolkata detectives confirmed that Bangladeshi lawmaker was murdered.source: newage