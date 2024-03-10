BRAC University holds discussion - Dainikshiksha

BRAC University has recently organized a discussion on a book titled ‘Bangladesh in the 21st Century: Transformation of Education’ written by eminent educationalist Manzoor Ahmed, PhD., Professor Emeritus at BRAC University, at the university.

The publisher, Prothoma Prokashon, received a Munier Chowdhury award last year over the artistic qualities of the book published in 2023, said a press release on Sunday (March 10).

The press release said the book critically examines the current education system in Bangladesh, spanning from pre-primary to higher education. It emphasizes the urgent need for a comprehensive transformation in the education sector and offers the author’s fundamental thoughts on necessary educational reforms. Additionally, this book serves as a valuable resource for those advocating for positive changes in the Bangladesh educational landscape.

The discussants included Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Acting Chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam, Professor Emeritus of the University of Dhaka, and Munia Islam Mozumder, Chief Executive Officer, Teach for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Dr Muhammed Alamgir and other invited guests went round the environmentally friendly campus of BRAC University. Professor Alamgir appreciated the role of BRAC University in academic excellence and environment conservation and commented that it was an exemplary campus.

Regarding the book, Dr Muhammed Alamgir it played a very important book in the field of education in Bangladesh. He said political commitment was the first step towards tackling the crisis in education. “Everything in educational institutions and systems will continue to change – that's natural. But the main purpose of this change is the development of students. There is not much need to change the curriculum, we need to change the way we teach. We have to bring innovation in education,” he said.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz laid emphasis on long-term planning to build an up-to-date education system.

Dr Syed Manzoorul Islam, Professor Emeritus of the University of Dhaka termed it a “comprehensive research book”. “Education is a part of culture. Education should reflect culture. Education should be joyful, relevant to life. Education should have local and global perspectives. This book by Professor Manzoor will provide a path to people who are engaged in education research,” he said.