BU student’s death: Bus driver arrested - Dainikshiksha

BU student’s death: Bus driver arrested

The driver of the bus that killed a Barishal University student has been arrested from Khasherhat village in Patuakhali district.

The arrestee is Jamil Hossain, 27, a driver of ‘Travels Paribahan’ Narayanganj and son of Haidar Ali of Patukhali district.

A team of police arrested Jamil from a house around 11 pm on Friday, said Md Shafiqul Islam, Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police.

Maya Fauzia Mim, a student of Statistics Department of the univeristy, was killed when a bus hit her around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The students of the university blocked Barishal-Kuakata-Barguna-Bhola regional routes after the accident.

Vehicular movement on the route remained suspended till 10 pm on Friday following the demonstration, said Rafiqul islam, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station.

