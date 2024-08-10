Build new Bangladesh remembering Sayeed, others' sacrifice: Dr Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Interim government's Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today called for building new Bangladesh, saying it is the responsibility of all to move ahead remembering the supreme sacrifice of Abu Sayeed and others.

"This is our responsibility to build the new Bangladesh," he said after meeting with the family members of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur (BRUR) killed in police firing during the student's quota reform movement here.

Dr Yunus said all have to come forward to build the new Bangladesh remembering the supreme sacrifice of Abu Sayeed and others.

"Abu Sayeed is not for only one family, he is the child of all families in Bangladesh," he said.

The chief adviser mentioned that the young folks who are studying will remember Abu Sayeed and will pledge to be like him. "They will say-I will also fight for the justice like Abu Sayeed," he added.

He also said that Abu Sayeed is now in every houses of the country, adding: "He is the child of everyone irrespective of religions and castes."

Dr Yunus urged all to remain vigil against any anarchy and to be careful that none can talk anything against any religion. "Because we are the children of this soil, we all are Abu Sayeed," he said.

The chief adviser said protecting all irrespective of their religions and castes is the responsibility of all. "We have to ensure this, and stand in front like Abu Sayeed," he said.

The Nobel Laureate requested all not to make division among the people of Bangladesh, adding, "We all are Bangladeshi, we are the children of Bangladesh."

He also said that Bangladesh is now united Bangladesh. "This Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Abu Sayeed, there is no discrimination in this Bangladesh, my request to you all is to protect everyone, let not be any anarchy out there," he said.

Source : BSS