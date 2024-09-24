CA arrives in New York to attend 79th UNGA session - Dainikshiksha

Chief Advisor Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus today arrived here in the United States of America (USA) to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A commercial flight of Qatar Airways carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members landed at the JKF International Airport, New York, at 10:10 pm (NY time) on September 23.

Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Chargé d' Affaires ad interim of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DM Salahuddin Mahmud welcomed the chief adviser at the airport.

Earlier, the Qatar Airways flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourages departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 5.05 am (BD time) on the day.

On September 24, Prof Yunus will join the inaugural session of the 79th UNGA (opening of the high-level week) at the UN headquarters in New York.

He is scheduled to deliver his speech at the UNGA at 10 am (NY time) on September 27.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, the chief adviser will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joseph R Biden at 11 am (NY time) on September 24.

He will also join high-level bilateral talks with several heads of the government and chiefs of the international organisation.

The high-level debate of the UNGA will commence on September 24.

The chief adviser will stay in New York only for three days, departing for Dhaka on September 27.

During his stay in New York, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Pakistan and Nepal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President of the European Union, UN Secretary-General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, President of the World Bank and USAID Administrator will call on Prof Yunus as well.source: bss