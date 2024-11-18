CA condoles the death of Zakaria Pintoo - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday expressed his condolences at the death of Zakaria Pintoo, captain of Swadhin Bangla Football Dal.

In a message, the Chief Adviser said he was shocked and saddened to learn that Zakaria Pintoo, a Freedom Fighter and the captain of historic Swadhin Bangla Football Dal, died on Monday morning.

“As the leader of that legendary team, he toured India to raise money and crucial support for our wartime government in exile. When he was not playing, he would be cheering up for our Freedom Fighters and emerge as a face of our liberation struggle,” said the Chief Adviser.

“After the war of independence, Zakaria Pintoo became our first national team captain. He was a legendary central back and a true defender of the Green and Red national colours. When he ended his two decade-long playing career, he played a crucial role in organising sports. He was an out-and-out sportsman till this death.

"I pray for the departed soul. My condolences to his bereaved family and the sports fraternity—to whom Zakaria Pintoo was a true legend," said the Chief Adviser.