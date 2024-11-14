CA meets Maldives & Bosnia presidents, Liechtenstein & Bhutan premiers - Dainikshiksha

CA meets Maldives & Bosnia presidents, Liechtenstein & Bhutan premiers

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today met the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and President of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becriovic on the sidelines of the Conference of Parties-29 (COP29) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

 He also met Liechtenstein Prime Minister Daniel Risch and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay on the sidelines.
 
During his meetings, Prof Yunus exchanged pleasantries with the presidents and premiers, according to a message received here.
 
Prof Yunus is now on a four-day official visit to Baku to attend the global climate summit.
 

The chief adviser arrived in Baku by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight around 5:15 pm local time yesterday (Monday).

 
He will attend various sessions of the COP29 and will speak a number of sidelines events.
 

