Chief Adviser calls cricket team captain after historic Test victory - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser calls cricket team captain after historic Test victory

Dainikshiksha.com Correspondent |

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday called national cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto by phone to congratulate him and the team for their historic Test Series win against Pakistan. 

“Heartiest congratulations on behalf of the government and myself. The whole nation is proud of you,”  the Chief Adviser told Shanto moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the Second Test in Rawalpindi to complete a 2-0 clean sweep victory in the two Test Series.

He said the Bangladesh team would be accorded a reception after it returns home.

Advisory Council Okays draft of Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024 - dainik shiksha Advisory Council Okays draft of Security of Family Members of the Father of the Nation (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024 Bangladesh signs international convention on enforced disappearances - dainik shiksha Bangladesh signs international convention on enforced disappearances Mugdho enchanted the whole university, KU teachers recount - dainik shiksha Mugdho enchanted the whole university, KU teachers recount Salman, Anisul placed on fresh 5-day remand - dainik shiksha Salman, Anisul placed on fresh 5-day remand ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0043230056762695