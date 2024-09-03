Chief Adviser calls cricket team captain after historic Test victory - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday called national cricket team captain Najmul Hossain Shanto by phone to congratulate him and the team for their historic Test Series win against Pakistan.

“Heartiest congratulations on behalf of the government and myself. The whole nation is proud of you,” the Chief Adviser told Shanto moments after Bangladesh completed a six-wicket victory in the Second Test in Rawalpindi to complete a 2-0 clean sweep victory in the two Test Series.

He said the Bangladesh team would be accorded a reception after it returns home.