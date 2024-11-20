Chief Adviser says education must foster creativity - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the country's education system must foster creativity to create a generation of entrepreneurs in the country.

The Chief Adviser made the comments when he visited the office of the education ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

"Humans are born entrepreneurs. Yet, our education system creates job seekers. It is a flawed education system," the Chief Adviser said.

"We should reform the education system in a way that it creates a generation of entrepreneurs. We need education, which helps students become creative people. Our young people must fulfil their creative potentials," Professor Muhammad Yunus said.

The Chief Adviser chaired his first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat and later visited the Education Ministry.

Professor Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh should not create an education system that emphasises only test scores.

"The perception that test score is everything must go," he said.

The Chief Adviser also called for narrowing generational gaps in Bangladeshi society, saying the country must understand the language of the new generation—their aspirations and their thought process.

"We must understand the language and the thought process of the youth. We need to know how the older generation can share their experience with the younger generation," he said.

"The distance between young and old generations gets bigger; it will create troubles. We must minimise the idea gaps between governments," the chief adviser said.

He also stressed the need for fostering family values in our national curricula.

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and education secretary Siddiq Jobaer were present during the Chief Adviser's meeting with senior education ministry officials.