Chief Adviser visited injured victims of student movement at NINS - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday visited the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital at Agargaon in Dhaka where he enquired about the conditions of the people who were critically injured by security forces during the student-led revolution in July-August.

At least eleven people, including eight students from universities and colleges, have been treated at the hospital.

"He saw the conditions of four students who were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital," Kazi Deen Mohammad, the director of the hospital, said.

"All four were hit by bullets in their heads. Their conditions are improving," the director said.

Badrul Alam, the joint director of the institute, and senior physicians of the hospital were present.