Chief Adviser visited injured victims of student movement at NINS - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser visited injured victims of student movement at NINS

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday visited the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital at Agargaon in Dhaka where he enquired about the conditions of the people who were critically injured by security forces during the student-led revolution in July-August.

At least eleven people, including eight students from universities and colleges, have been treated at the hospital.

"He saw the conditions of four students who were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the  hospital," Kazi Deen Mohammad, the director of the hospital, said.

"All four were hit by bullets in their heads. Their conditions are improving," the director said.

Badrul Alam, the joint director of the institute, and senior physicians of the hospital were present.

 

IFAD reassures support to transform Bangladesh's rural economy - dainik shiksha IFAD reassures support to transform Bangladesh's rural economy Nahid greets Bangladesh team for winning gold medal in IOI competition-2024 - dainik shiksha Nahid greets Bangladesh team for winning gold medal in IOI competition-2024 Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings - dainik shiksha Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings 10 banks face provision shortfall of over Tk 31,000cr - dainik shiksha 10 banks face provision shortfall of over Tk 31,000cr ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.008842945098877