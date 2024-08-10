Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has resigned: Asif Nazrul - Dainikshiksha

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan has submitted his resignation letter to the law ministry, confirmed Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr. Asif Nazrul on his verified Facebook account today.

In a video message, Asif Nazrul said, “The Chief Justice has sent his resignation letter to the law ministry, and it will be forwarded to the president for further processing as soon as possible.”

He added, “Only the Chief Justice has submitted his resignation, and no other justices have done so.”

He also urged people to protect the country's assets and not destroy those.

Earlier in the day, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement issued an ultimatum, demanding that the Chief Justice and the judges of the Appellate Division resign by 1 pm today.

