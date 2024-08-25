China urged to relocate solar panel plants to BD - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus called China to relocate some of its solar panel factories to Bangladesh in an effort to boost the country's green transition and exports.

Professor Muhammad Yunus made the call when Yao Wen, the Ambassador of of China to Bangladesh, called on the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday (August 25).

The Chief Adviser stressed close economic collaboration between Beijing and Dhaka and asked the Chinese investors to relocate their plants in Bangladesh.

He said China has emerged as one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels, but the country increasingly faced restrictions in the export market.

Chinese manufacturers "can relocate" solar panel factories to Bangladesh, which will help Bangladesh diversify exports and help transition into a green economy, the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said.

He also called for increased imports of Bangladeshi goods to China in an effort to increase economic cooperation between the two nations. He also called technological transfer and increased collaboration in disaster management, education and farming.

Yao Wen conveyed greetings of the Chinese leadership and its people to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of the leadership of the Bangladesh Interim Government.

The Ambassador said Beijing was ready to work with Dhaka and hoped that he would "fulfill expectations of a poverty-free Bangladesh".

"The future of Bangladesh will be better and brighter under your leadership," he told the Chief Adviser.

He said China and Bangladesh have recently upgraded their relationship to a "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" and added that both nations would celebrate the 50th year of diplomatic ties next year.

The Ambassador said China would remain committed to finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis including a ceasefire in violence-torn Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Professor Yunus hoped that China would continue to provide political, financial and humanitarian assistance to more than one million Rohingya people living in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser also recalled his fond memories in China where several universities have set up Yunus Centres and many young people have formed Three Zero Clubs whose members make commitment for zero contribution to climate change, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment.

He emphasised youth to youth collboration and people to people connection between the two countries.

During the meeting the Chinese Ambassador conveyed Chinese leaderships' invitation to Professor Yunus to visit China at his convenient time.

He said Bangladesh was at the crossroads but "the people of Bangladesh will overcome the challenges."

The Chinese Ambassador handed over a cheque for US 20,000 dollars to the Flood Relief Fund of the Chief Adviser from the embassy. He said the Chinese Red Cross would also donate US 100,000 dollars as humanitarian aid to Bangladesh's flood affected people.