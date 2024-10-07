Chinese delegation calls on DU VC - Dainikshiksha

A three-member delegation led by Linjuan Miao, Bangladesh Country Director of Huawei Technologies Limited of China, called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan today at the latter’s office.

Other team members were Lin Hai, director of the board of south asia region of Huawei Technologies Limited and Arthur Zhou Quan, accounts director of Huawei.

DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Mamun Ahmed and Treasurer Prof Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury were present on this occasion.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests specially the possibilities of establishing UIU Lab, Smart Classrooms and Smart Campus at Dhaka University with technical support from Huawei Technologies Limited.

They also discussed about undertaking joint training programs and Fintech exchange programmes between Dhaka University and Huawei University.

Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan thanked the guests for their visit to the university and showed keen interest in its academic activities.