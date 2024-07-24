Clashes between police, students continue in Ctg, other districts; Daffodil univ student shot in Natore - Dainikshiksha

Clashes erupted in different districts including Chattogram as police obstructed students from blocking roads and highways as part of their complete shutdown, leaving unspecified number of people injured.

Fahad Ibne Zahid, a Daffodil University student, was shot during a clash with police at Swadhinata Chattar in the town and is being treated at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. His condition is critical, according to his father, Zahid Prong.

Some protesting students blocked the Natore-Bogura highway at the Madrasa Mor in Swdhinota Chattarr when police attempted to disperse them, triggering the clash.

Seven police officers, including Superintendent Tariqul Islam, and several students were injured by brick chips. Student leaders Anik Mahmud and Utsav accused the police of severe repression on them.

In Chattogram, students clashed with police in Bakolia Natun Bridge area of Chattogram city on Thursday, that left several injured from both sides.

The clashes, which lasted for two hours from 10am, erupted when the protesters blocked the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway near the Shah Amanat Bridge, also known as Natun Bridge, connecting the city and southern part of the district, halting all traffic.

The police attempted to remove the protesters from the road, leading to a chase and counter-chases for two hours.

At one point, police lobbed tear gas and rubber bullets, dispersing the protesters to the south end of the bridge.source: unb