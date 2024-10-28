Climate change posing serious threats to livelihoods: Farida Akhter - Dainikshiksha

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter today said climate change is already impacting the country’s fisheries and aquaculture sectors, posing serious threat to livelihoods.

“The CRVA report highlights these risks and provides essential data to guide our adaptation efforts. We must ensure that local communities, especially women, are actively involved in shaping solutions to these challenges,” he said at workshop at a city hotel here.



The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) arranged the national-level dissemination workshop to unveil findings of the Climate Change Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (CRVA), highlighting the critical impact of climate change on the country's vital fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The workshop featured the comprehensive Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (CRVA), which provides detailed recommendations to build climate resilience within the fisheries sector, particularly for women and marginalised communities who are disproportionately affected by environmental changes, a FAO press release said.Jiaoqun Shi, FAO Representative in Bangladesh, and Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock; also spoke at the workshop with Director General of Department of Fisheries Md. Zillur Rahman in the chair.Speaking at the workshop, Jiaoqun Shi said fisheries and aquaculture sectors of Bangladesh face increasing risks from climate change which threatens the livelihoods of millions.FAO team has shared the findings from CRVA report today which provides critical insights into these risks, particularly for vulnerable communities, he said.The FAO Representative said his organization will continue to support the Government of Bangladesh to act on the mentioned recommendations, to protect fisheries and empower the most affected women and marginalised groups for a better life, leaving no one behind.Fisheries and aquaculture are integral part of Bangladesh's economy, contributing 2.53% to the national GDP and 22.26% to agricultural GDP. This vital sector supports the livelihood of over 12% of the country's nearly 170 million people, while also accounting of approximately 0.80% of national export earnings and providing about 60% of total daily animal protein intake.

However, climate change poses significant threat to this essential industry, necessitating immediate action and resilience-building efforts.



Recent findings from the Climate Change Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (CRVA), reveal the alarming impacts of climate change on the fisheries and aquaculture sector. The assessment highlights the disproportionate effects on male and female fishers, underlining the urgent need for targeted adaptation strategies. The initiative is done under the Community-based Climate Resilient Fisheries and Aquaculture Development in Bangladesh that is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).



The Government of Bangladesh in collaboration with FAO is taking crucial steps to make it easier for vulnerable fishing communities to tackle climate change impacts through the development of their skills and capacities by introducing climate resilient fisheries and aquaculture technologies.



The recommendations focus on the "Four Betters"—Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, and Better Life—ensuring sustainable growth and climate resilience in fisheries and aquaculture. Moving forward, these findings will be shared with policymakers and stakeholders to develop concrete action plans, ensuring that the sector adapts effectively to the challenges posed by climate change.

source: BSS