College, university level debate competition held in Rajshahi - Dainikshiksha

Final round of the college and university leveldebate competition 'Amrai Sera' was held here today.

Rajshahi station of Bangladesh Betar organised the competition titled "MediaPlays vital role to establish modern Democracy and Good Governance" at theconference hall of city bhaban.

Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology (BAUET) competed inthe debate supporting the issue while Rajshahi University (RU) was its counterpart.

In the fina, BAUET clinched the championship while RU became runner-up.Shifat Hossain from RU was adjudged as best debater.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir joined the event as the chief guest and judge.

BAUET Vice-chancellor (VC) Brigadier General (Brig Gen) MuhammadMijanuzzaman, Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar Hassan Akhter and RU Students Adviser Dr Amirul Islam also spoke.

Deputy Regional Director of Bangladesh Betar Monirul Hassan moderated the

debate.The guests handed over crests and certificates to the champion and runner-up teams.

A total of 16 teams from different colleges and universities took part in the

competition.