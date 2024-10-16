Complete Sagar-Runi murder probe in 6 months: HC - Dainikshiksha

The High Court (HC) has issued an order directing the authorities to conclude the long-pending investigation into the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi within six months.

An HC bench, led by Justice Farah Mahbub, passed the order after releasing a full-fledged verdict on the formation of a six member high-powered task force to probe the double murders.

On September 30, the HC ordered the formation of the task force to probe the case that remained unsolved for 12 years.

The court also directed the Home Ministry to execute the decision after removing the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the investigation as the elite force had repeatedly been failing to submit the probe report.

Earlier, the submission date of the probe report on the double murders has been deferred for the 114th time till October 15.

On October 1 this year, Runi’s brother Nowsher filed a petition with a trial court seeking permission for appointment of nine lawyers to assist the state in the case.

Later, the court appointed nine lawyers, including Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir.

On October 10, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam said police started reinvestigating the case.

On the night of February 11, 2012, Sagar Sarowar, news editor at Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were brutally murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar, Dhaka.

Their only son, Mahir Sarowar Megh (then 5 years old), was present in the house at the time of the killings.

Runi's brother, Nowsher, filed a murder case at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Initially, the case was assigned to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station for investigation. Three days later, it was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police. After DB failed to make progress, the case was transferred to RAB on April 18, 2012.

Police arrested Tanvir Rahman in connection with the murder case on October 1, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.

Out of the eight people arrested in connection with the case, two were granted bail, while the others are in jail.

RAB Additional SP Khandaker Md Shafiqul Alam was appointed as the seventh investigation officer in the case on July 7, 2019. source: unb