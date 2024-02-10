Country’s democracy would have snatched away if 12th national polls not opened for all: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the country’s democracy would have snatched away if the parliamentary election was not opened for all.

“Not only the election would have discoloured with stigma, but also the country’s democracy would have been hijacked, if the election was not opened for all (Awami League leaders and activists),” she said in her introductory speech at the extended meeting of Awami League(AL) at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling (AL), also mentioned that if the election was not opened for her party men then Bangladesh's status as a developing country would have been destroyed.

She added that “don't say that we forget the election manifesto that we have given before election to retain this achievement,” mentioning that every year during the budget formulation they used to follow the election manifesto.

She continued to say her party has again opened upazila elections, which is approaching near, for all her party men.

The Premier said “ it will also be scrutinised how much work has been done for the common people in the last 15 years remaining in power, and who could not do that. Through it we will see who is accepted by the people.”

She issued warning against any sort of confrontation in the coming up local government elections, saying

“We don’t want any kind of confrontation. Stern actions will be taken against the person's,whoever he or she responsible for their involvement." source: bss