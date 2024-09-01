Court imposes travel ban on Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, 9 others - Dainikshiksha

Court imposes travel ban on Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, 9 others

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A court here today imposed a travel ban on ten people including former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his wife Lutful Tahmina Khan and daughter Safia Tasnim Khan, responding to an application filed by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order as ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam made the application.

The other seven barred from crossing the country's border until further notice are- home ministry joint secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das, additional secretary (in-charge) Md Harun-or Rashid, public relations officer Sharif Mahmud Opu, administration officer Molla Ibrahim Hossain, former DIG Mollah Nazrul Islam and APS to the former home minister Monir Hossaina and Shafi Modasser Khan.

According to ACC, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and his accomplices used to take bribes through syndicates, for transfer, promotion and purchases in various departments under the home ministry.

It was also stated in the application that multiple reliable sources of the ACC confirmed that they've been planning to flee the country and it must be stopped immediately.source: bss

