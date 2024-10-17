Court issues travel ban on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed, wife - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka court on Thursday imposed a travel ban on former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed and his wife Dilshad Nahar Kakoli.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Ash Shams Joglul Hossain passed the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC's Deputy Director, Zakaria, submitted the petition requesting the travel ban with prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir representing the commission during the hearing.

General Aziz is under investigation for allegations of abusing his power, engaging in irregularities, and amassing illegal wealth in his name and in the names of his family members. He is also accused of laundering money through various banks and informal channels to different countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Dubai.

On September 5, the ACC launched probe into the former army chief as it found initial evidence regarding his involvement in wealth accumulation at home and abroad by abusing his power.

There are accusations against him that he purchased houses and flats in various places, including the capital through corruption, unethical practices, and various irregularities through the misuse of power.

source: UNB