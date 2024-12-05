Ctg lawyer murder: Prime accused arrested from Bhairab - Dainikshiksha

Police early today arrested one of the prime accused in the case filed over the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif during a clash on the court premises in Chattogram.

The accused Chandan, 35, was arrested from Bhairab Junction Railway Station in Kishoreganj by a joint team from Bhairab and Chattogram Kotwali police, said Md Shahin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhairab Police Station.

Video footage revealed Chandan, wearing a helmet, an orange T-shirt, and black pants, attacking Saiful Islam multiple times with a machete during the altercation.

Following the murder, Chandan went into hiding, the OC said.

Abdul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, stated that the accused will be taken to Chattogram and produced before the concerned court soon.

On November 26, the clashes broke out after the bail hearing of former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, also spokesperson of the Sammilito Sanatoni Jagoron Jote, in a sedition case. The violence resulted in the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam, who was beaten and hacked to death outside the court premises.

Following the incident, Saiful's father, Jamal Uddin, filed the murder case against 31 named individuals.

Additionally, his brother lodged another case accusing 115 individuals.

Police have also filed three separate cases against those involved, citing charges of assaulting police officers, vandalism, and obstructing law enforcement from performing duties during the clashes.

