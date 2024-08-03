DB held us forcibly, will continue movement, say six leaders of quota movement after release - Dainikshiksha

A day after the release from Detective Branch (DB) custody, six coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on Friday morning issued a joint statement saying that they had been held captive ‘forcefully’ for seven days in the name of ‘safety’.

Urging the country’s students and citizens to take to the streets ignoring the government’s propaganda and oppression, they vowed to continue the movement demanding justice for the slain students, citizens and release of detained innocent people.

The joint statement has been signed by coordinators Md Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, Asif Mahmud, Nusrat Tabassum and Abu Baker Majumder.

“The coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have been abducted, arrested, tortured and harassed since July 19 mainly to disperse the movement and leadership. In continuation of this, six coordinators were forcibly detained in DB custody for seven days in the name of 'security'. Although the Home Minister and the DB chief talked about security, we were kept in DB custody to isolate us from the movement,” according to the statement.

“We wanted guarantees of our freedom of expression. But we were kept in DB custody unconstitutionally and illegally. At first, they talked about security, but later they mentioned the court. We can't leave without a court order,” read the statement.

No one remains safe in the custody of those who kill unarmed students and citizens and they (coordinators) didn’t want such a fabricated security from the government, rather wanted justice for the slain brothers and sisters, it said.

“We didn’t voluntarily give the video statement of the six coordinators circulated from the DB office on withdrawal of the movement. No decision on Anti-Discrimination Student Movement can come from the DB office. No decision will be taken as final without the participation of all coordinators and agitating students across the country,” according to the statement.

“In the DB office, we were forced to sit on the dining table and filmed. Assuring us that we would be released, the families were called and made to sit for 13 hours and false statements were made to the media. When our teachers came to meet, they were not allowed to meet,” it read.

Coordinators Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker started a hunger strike at the DB office on July 30 protesting the unjust arrest of coordinators, arrest and torture of students across the country. Later, Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah and Nusrat Tabassum also started hunger strikes, it said.

Condemning the harassment to them and their families for the past seven days the coordinators said, “In the last seven days, various harassment, torture and drama have been staged with us and our families in the DB office."

“We were unjustly detained on the orders of the Home Minister. The government has put the law enforcers face to face with the students and citizens. The government is still continuing its repression of students and arresting and torturing demonstrating students across the country and obstructing peaceful programmes,” it said.

On July 26, three coordinators Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Majumder were picked up by DB from Dhaka's Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital. Nahid and Asif had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.



On the following day, coordinators Sarjis and Hasnat Abdullah were forcibly taken to the DB office from Science Lab, said the statement.

In early hours of July 28, Nusrat Tabassum was brought to the DB office from a relative's house.source: unb